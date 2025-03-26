Steps to protect Blackpool children from irresponsible drivers have seen new metal warning signs unveiled at a primary school.

Six 'buddy' signs are being used at Mereside Primary Academy, paid for from the ward budget of Clifton councillors Paula Burdess and Alistair Humphreys, to encourage parents and motorists to drive and park safely around schools.

Pupils with the new road safety signs outside Mereside Academy in Blackpool | Blackpool Council

It comes as a road safety review of all 33 primary schools in Blackpool is nearing completion with improved safety measures due to be implemented at the first phase of schools this summer, ahead of the new school year.

The signs at Mereside will be displayed outside the school, alongside the current zigzag road markings already in place and feature the same uniform as the school to mimic the appearance of the schoolchildren.

Coun Humphreys said: "Poor parking near schools creates a safety hazard for young schoolchildren and these signs will help the school in their efforts to discourage this behaviour. We all need to do our part to keep the journey to school a safe and pleasant experience."

New road safety signs at Mereside Academy in Blackpool | Blackpool Council

Coun Burdess, who is also cabinet member for community safety, street scene and neighbourhoods, added: "Blackpool Council are already working with local primary schools on an extensive review of the parking and traffic around schools, to find solutions that will improve road safety.

"I’m looking forward to seeing improvements made at the first phase of schools later this year to help keep schoolchildren across the town safe."

Red route lines have already been painted on roads around the Armfield Academy in South Shore which ban drivers from parking at any time and are enforceable at all times with a fine.

John Topping, Community Relations and Estates Lead at the Fylde Coast Academy Trust, said 'buddy' signs had been installed at four other FCAT schools as well as Mereside.

He said: "They certainly will make a difference by encouraging drivers around Mereside Primary Academy to think more carefully as to where to park or stop their vehicles.”