Blackpool Police getting tough over bad parking outside schools
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
They attended a primary school in Blackpool today after concerns were raised about unsafe parking - and handed out a fine outside Stanley Primary School on Wordsworth Avenue.
PCSO Phillip Fry said: “Concerns have been raised to us by local residents and the school mainly at school drop off and pick up times of dangerous parking and driving.
“In partnership with Blackpool Council Parking Services we will be attending schools at random within the Blackpool area to encourage and make aware the dangers of parking in designated areas reserved for road safety during these times.
“We are not here to just hand out tickets to offenders, however reports have been made by numerous schools of parents becoming hostile when asked to move.
“This is unacceptable behaviour and will not be tolerated and as a last resort fines will be issued.
“Today one fine has been issued for a vehicle parking in a designated area clearly signed to keep clear for pedestrian safety.”
If you would like to report or make us aware of any other areas of concern please contact Parking Services or 101.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.