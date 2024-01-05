The council is cracking down on dangerous parking near schools

Parents who put children in danger by parking irresponsibly near primary schools will be fined in future after the council has agreed to go ahead with tougher restrictions.

Blackpool Council is to introduce red lines at more schools after successfully trialling the scheme at Armfield Academy in South Shore.

Drivers are not allowed to stop or park on a red line at any time, and the restriction is in place round-the-clock 365 days a year.

Anyone flouting the restrictions faces being fined £70, or £35 if paid within 14 days.

In a report to full council, Coun Paula Burdess, cabinet member for community safety, streetscene and neighbourhoods, said: “After a series of incidents regarding the shocking behaviour of parents dropping off children outside our primary schools, we have prioritised the review of the highways around all 33 primary schools in the borough.”

A £79,000 review in 2023 saw experts from Essency Consulting visit each school site to monitor traffic activity and parking during busy drop-off and pick-up times.

Coun Burdess added: “Our aim is to ensure the safety of children during their arrival and departure times at the school, morning and afternoon.

“To do this required observation of the access points, road layout, driving and parking behaviour during peak times, allowing tailored changes to be proposed based on each individual school’s needs.

“Following a successful trial at Armfield Academy, we plan to introduce “red restrictions” at some schools, which are typically seen in London on key strategic routes.

“On a red route, stopping is strictly prohibited and anyone contravening this will receive an immediate penalty charge notice. In addition to this, measures such as refreshing the current restrictions, implementing new restrictions, increasing enforcement of existing restrictions, or making physical changes to the layout are being considered.”

The council has said in the past it is regularly contacted by schools due to concerns over road safety issues, particularly around the school gates.

