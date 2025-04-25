Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The aunt of 14-year-old boy who sadly lost his life after a crash on the M6 has paid a touching tribute to him and set up a donation page for a memorial bench.

Ryan-Liam Morgan, 14, tragically lost his life on Easter Sunday and his dad was left in a serious condition in hospital.

Police said emergency services were called at just after 12.15pm on Sunday after a Peugeot van left the carriageway between southbound junctions 34 and 33, near Lancaster, and crashed into a tree. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Paying tribute to her ‘funny, silly, loving, generous boy’, his grieving mum Kim said that his absence had left a hole in all their hearts that will never heal.

His aunt Katie Denwood has now set up a GoFundMe in the hope of raising enough money for a memorial bench for her nephew as a place where the family can go and visit him.

Paying tribute to him, she said: “On 20th April 2025 we as a family received the most heartbreaking news that has broke each and every person related or involved in our beautiful Ryan-Liam’s life.

“He was 14 years old and still had his whole life ahead of him.

“While travelling with his father the vehicle they were in had tragically turned over multiple times and the outcome is every parent’s nightmare.

“He was a little ray of light and always had a smile on his face mainly when he was with his family and friends and Blackpool FC.

“He had a heart of gold and was the most cheeky (in a good way) smart, handsome, funny, little terror we knew.”

She added: “Ryan had a lot of friends and had big dreams.

“The whole family are devastated about this and would love to be able to get a memorial bench where we can all go and pay our respects to Ryan especially his sisters who he adored and are going to miss their big brother so much.

“We want to be able to make sure they all know Ryan will always be there for them to go for comfort.

“Each and every single one of us are truly sorry for the loss of Ryan and we are all thinking of each other especially Ryan's parents who adored him.

“RYAN we can't believe you gained your wings, you have touched a lot of people we love and cherish every moment we was lucky enough to spend with you were all going to miss you terribly fly high our angel xxxxx”

If you would like to make a donation to the GoFundMe click HERE.

Police are also asking anyone with information to call 101 quoting log 0503 of April 20th. People can also email the serious collision investigation unit at [email protected].