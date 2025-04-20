Police say M6 could be closed 'for some time' following severe road traffic collision
Police are currently unable to say when the M6 will reopen, confirming that the motorway will be closed ‘for some time, whilst we assess the situation’.
“We want to update you and let you know that the M6 North and South bound is currently closed from junction 33 to 34 and junction 34 to 33 due to a road traffic collision,” read a Lancashire Police statement.
“We anticipate that the road will be closed for some time, whilst we assess the situation. In the meantime, we’d recommend delaying your journey and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.
“We’ll keep tabs on what’s happening, and we’ll update you here once the road is open. As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about today.”
