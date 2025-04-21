Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Readers have paid heartfelt tributes after a 14-year-old boy was killed and his father left in a serious condition in hospital after a van crashed into a tree next to the M6.

Lancashire Police said emergency services were called at just after 12.15pm on Sunday after a Peugeot van left the carriageway between southbound junctions 34 and 33, near Lancaster, and crashed into a tree. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

A 14-year-old boy who was a passenger in the van was sadly declared dead at the scene.

Authorities confirmed that the Southbound M6 road remains closed as investigations into the road traffic collision begin, with police still at the scene. | National World

The boy's father, a man in his 30s who was driving the van, suffered serious injuries and is receiving treatment in hospital.

Here are some lovely tributes left by readers:

Debra Hardy: “This is absolutely heartbreaking.”

Mackaela Johnson: “Thoughts are with the family and friends.”

Denise Charlton: “So sad for the young boy hope father recovers from this.”

Michelle Bailey: “This is so sad. My heart goes out to the young boy’s family.”

Vanessa Jones: “This is awful news thinking of the little boys family no one should lose their child rip angel.”

Joanna Bamber: “So very sad.”

Amanda Reynolds: “Heartbreaking.”

Diane Mardigra: “So sad.. r.i.p young man.”

Anne Rogers: “So very sorry for your loss.”

Anna Claire: “May he rest in peace.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call 101 quoting log 0503 of April 20th. People can also email the serious collision investigation unit at [email protected].