Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach Resort has dropped its first big hint about what fans can expect from its new £8.72M ride when it opens next year.

The family-owned theme park has released a video teasing a potential theme and storyline for Aviktas, which will be the tallest ride of its kind when built.

The video shows diggers at the construction site uncovering an unusual golden egg in the sand – which has cracked, suggesting something has recently hatched. The cracked egg is inspected by puzzled archaeologists.Artwork has also been installed on the hoardings that surround the ride’s construction area, depicting a golden snake.

Aviktas’s name reveal left fans scratching their heads back in May, but this latest clue provides a glimpse at what might be in store for the ride’s backstory. And Pleasure Beach says the intrigue is part of what makes a new ride so exciting – with plenty more teasers to come.

Amanda Thompson, CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort, said: “Aviktas has already created a huge buzz, and that’s exactly the intention. These teases are part of a much bigger adventure, and there will be plenty more secrets to uncover. We want guests to feel that intrigue and anticipation long before they take their seat on the ride, and the excitement will only grow as we head towards opening next year.

“Eagle-eyed fans might even begin to spot more clues seeded throughout the park over the coming weeks and months, including at events.”

An artist's impression of how the Aviktas ride will look | PBR

Aviktas will be a towering 138ft gyro swing that will fly riders alongside the world-famous Big One and parallel to the coast. The tallest of its kind in the UK, its sheer size will drastically change the way the seaside resort’s famous coastline will look.

The giant spinning pendulum ride swings 120 degrees and will seat 40 riders who face outwards with their legs dangling, and experience an exhilarating feeling of flying.

Although other swinging pendulum rides exist in the UK, none come close to the Pleasure Beach model in terms of height. For example, Drayton Manor’s Maelstrom reaches approximately 74 feet, with Aviktas set to be almost double that in size.

Aviktas will open in 2026 and construction work is now well underway.

How the £8.72m Aviktas ride will look at Pleasure Beach Resort Blackpool | PBR

