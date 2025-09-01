The world of Wallace & Gromit has been expanded at Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach Resort, as the theme park unveils brand new additions to one of its most popular attractions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wallace & Gromit’s Thrill-O-Matic ride has been updated with the latest adventures from the recent double BAFTA-award winning film, Vengeance Most Fowl.

Now guests can spot fan-favourite Norbot and the return of the villainous Feathers McGraw, alongside classic moments from the dynamic duo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pleasure Beach Resort has been working closely with creators Aardman, which saw the studio share original puppets that were used in the Vengeance Most Fowl film.

Pleasure Beach Resort

The original models from the film were 3D scanned, then ‘robo carved’ and brought to life by the talented artists at PB Studios, Pleasure Beach’s in-house creative department.

This process involved painting, costume making, prop creation, and even individually pricking fur by hand for ‘Ron’ the seal.

Once the characters were installed in the ride, the PB Studios’ AV technicians added the final touches; programming lights, sounds, special FX and cues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The characters have made their debut in the four-minute ride, which sees guests travel in a giant slipper through scenes from Wallace & Gromit classics A Grand Day Out, The Wrong Trousers, A Close Shave, A Matter of Loaf and Death, The Curse of the Were Rabbit – and now, Vengeance Most Fowl.

Norbot in the Wallace and Gromit Thrill O'Matic ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beaach Resort | Blackpool Pleasure Beaach Resort

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl was the most-watched animation on British TV since records began with 21.6 million views in 28 days, and earned a Rotten Tomatoes score of 100%. Creator Nick Parks is from Preston.

Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort, said: “Wallace & Gromit’s Thrill-O-Matic has always been a family favourite, and our latest additions give the ride more character than ever. It’s been a joy working so closely with Aardman once again to bring the characters of Vengeance Most Fowl to life, alongside the incredible craftsmanship of our in-house team.

“The additions bring even more humour, charm and adventure to the ride, and we know fans young and old are going to love spotting the new characters along the way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new figures were brought to life by the talented artists at PB Studios | Pleasure Beach Resort

Wallace & Gromit’s Thrill-O-Matic was officially opened at Pleasure Beach by creator Nick Park himself in 2013. At the time of opening, he said: "We have the perfect marriage between Wallace & Gromit and Pleasure Beach. I grew up in Preston, which is just down the road so Blackpool feels like a natural home for Wallace and Gromit.

“It has been a great experience working with the Thompson family to create this family ride that sits right in the heart of the park, I really hope that our fans enjoy the Thrill-O-Matic as much as we have enjoyed creating it."

The additions to Wallace & Gromit’s Thrill-O-Matic are hot on the heels of the newly re-opened Launch Pad ride at Pleasure Beach, which re-opened in May after an extensive re-imagining.

Most excitingly of all, the park announced a brand new ‘UK first’ ride, Aviktas, will open in 2026. Aviktas is a giant swinging pendulum ride that will reach heights of 138 feet, making it the tallest of its kind in the UK.

Pleasure Beach Resort is open for the 2025 season and tickets start at £25. Guests can secure the best deals by booking online in advance at www.pleasurebeachresort.com