It’s filled with world chamption skaters, Dancing on Ice stars, twists, turns, and mesmerising effects - and now you can watch free of charge.

Pleasure Beach Resort is offering guests the option to watch the evening performance of Hot Ice for free, so long as they have an eTicket to the park. Anyone who is attending Pleasure Beach the same day Hot Ice is showing, can simply show their eTicket at the box office before the show starts to claim their free ticket.

The park has always offered guests the option to see the matinee for free, but bosses say the new move is to open up theatre to friends and families who may not typically attend shows.

CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort, Amanda Thompson, said: “Hot Ice is a world-class production that we are incredibly proud of. By opening up the evening performances to our park guests, we want to make the magic of live theatre and ice skating more accessible than ever. It’s a spectacular experience that we hope families and friends will treasure as part of their visit to Pleasure Beach.”

The Hot Ice Show is an annual ice skating show at Pleasure Beach’s Arena, and sees 30 Olympic and world champion ice skaters perform in a high-speed, high-skill show. The show incorporates mesmerising special FX, and all costumes are made by an in-house team, Stageworks.

Pleasure Beach is also hosting other events this August. This includes two late night events in the form of Late Night Riding and Fireworks, and adults only Friday Night Vibes party, as well as family friendly Nickelodeon Summer of Slime.

Hot Ice XS runs until September 13 and guests can buy tickets on Pleasure Beach’s website: https://www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/