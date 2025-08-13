Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort is adding something fresh to its summer line-up with a new late-night event just for adults.

‘Friday Night Vibes’ will run every Friday evening throughout August, offering a unique blend of thrilling rides, live music and cocktails.

From 7.30pm to 10.30pm, visitors can enjoy seven of the park’s most popular rides - including ICON, Big One and Grand National - under the summer night sky.

The event also features pop-up cocktail bars, a live DJ and guests will receive a complimentary glass of prosecco on arrival.

Food lovers won’t be left out, with options such as classic fish and chips and southern fried chicken available throughout the evening.

Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, said: “We’re always looking for new ways to create unforgettable experiences for our guests, and the introduction of Friday Night Vibes is something truly special.

“This event brings a whole new energy to the park - combining the thrill of our rides with great music, cocktails, and a laid-back summer vibe.

“It’s the perfect way for adults to enjoy the park in a more relaxed, social atmosphere.”

Tickets for Friday Night Vibes are priced at £32.50, with an option to purchase a combined ticket that includes entry to the following day’s ‘Twilight Thrills’ event for £50.

Pleasure Beach is also hosting other events this August suitable for families and thrillseekers alike.

These include two more late-night events - Twilight Thrills and Late Night Riding and Fireworks - as well as Summertime Games and Nickelodeon’s Summer of Slime.

For more information and to book tickets, visit https://www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/show-events/