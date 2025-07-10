Three Blackpool skaters will be thrilling home crowds as the Hot Ice Show season kicks off tonight.

Nadia Craggs, Francesca Guerin and Dancing On Ice star Stuart Widdall are part of the 30-strong crew for XS, which runs at Pleasure Beach Resort until September 13.

Featuring Olympic and World Champions, there will be flameballs, jets and plumes, flips and spins to music specially composed for the show by The Notable Stranger and Craig Hemmings.

Nadia, who has been in the Hot Ice show for five years, said it was “a dream come true” being able to perform in the only purpose-built ice theatre in the world. She said: “It was our family tradition to watch the show every year. My skating coaches were in the cast when I was a child so I used to watch them whilst I waited for my lessons in between the shows.”

She said there was extra pressure performing in front of a home crowd, but also an immense feeling of pride. She said: “Knowing there’s people watching supporting my dreams makes all that pressure and nerves worth it. The young skaters from Blackpool come along to watch and they inspire me to be the best version of myself out there on stage.”

Blackpool skater, Nadia Craggs, started skating aged three after seeing a Hot Ice Show with her parents. | PBR

For Stuart, it’s extra special as it will be his last skating show before he retires - and it’s where he grew up skating. He said: “Hot Ice was the reason I started skating, after I saw it when I was 12 years old...Hot Ice is just such an amazing show that has so many memories for me, from learning to skate and seeing the show, to now being in the show for my last performances. The costumes and the production is unlike any other ice show anywhere.”

Francesca said: “I love performing in Blackpool - the arena has a great atmosphere and it’s great that it’s so close to home so friends and family can come and watch.” She added: “It has always been a family tradition to watch the Hot Ice show - actually the year I got accepted into the show I had already bought my tickets to watch! I remember spending my ninth birthday watching the show in awe of the skaters and getting to meet some of them.”

Francesca Guerin | PBR

She hopes that she can now inspire a new generation of Lancashire skating talent, adding: “It’s great to be able to show my passion to friends and family and this always pushes me to perform my best! It’s also great to have this show on the doorstep for my students, it’s a great inspiration for them.”

Tickets

Audiences can take in a 50 minute matinee performance, or a two-hour evening show every day apart from Sundays - and the matinee is free to watch if you have Pleasure Beach tickets.

Tickets are £10 or from £15 seated and can be booked here or by calling the box office on 01253 341707.