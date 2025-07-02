TUI Germany has conducted a study which found Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach Resort is officially ‘Europe’s Most Action-Packed Theme Park’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In this category, Pleasure Beach topped other European parks such as Gardaland in Italy and Phantasialand in Germany, as well as parks closer to home including Surrey’s Thorpe Park.

The rankings were determined by calculating the number of rollercoasters and action-packed rides at a park against its total number of rides – and Pleasure Beach came out on top with an action ratio of 40 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lancashire attraction is home to 10 rollercoasters, including the world-famous Big One rollercoaster, its newest coaster ICON, bobsled coaster Avalanche, and wooden coasters such as Big Dipper and the newly re-opened Grand National.

CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort, Amanda Thompson, said: “We’re known for packing a lot of action into a small space at Pleasure Beach. Our coasters sit tightly side by side and most even intertwine and interact with each other. With our attractions so close together, guests really can pack a lot of action into their day – less time walking around, more time riding. With the 235ft Big One, and Europe's Best Water Ride, Valhalla, we certainly know a thing or two about action and adventure!”

You can ride late into the night at Pleasure Beach Resort on selected days. | Event poster

Earlier in the year, the park announced it will be adding another brand-new thrill ride in 2026, Aviktas. A swinging pendulum ride, Aviktas will reach 138ft at its highest point – making it the tallest of its kind in the country.

Amanda added: “With its epic height, Aviktas will be an exciting milestone not just for Pleasure Beach, but for the UK theme park industry as a whole. We always try to go bigger and bolder, and this new ride will be such a thrilling addition to our roster of action-packed attractions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pleasure Beach Resort is open every day throughout the summer, and its season runs right up until the end of November. The park is also open late an additional seven times this season, with the next late night taking place on Saturday, July 5.

This Late Night Riding with Fireworks event means that guests could potentially ride for 11 hours as the sun sets, and also enjoy a firework display at the end of the night – packing the most action into their day.

Guests can book tickets to Pleasure Beach at www.pleasurebeachresort.com, and secure the best deals by booking in advance.