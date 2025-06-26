Watch: Take a ride back in time with this early 2000s video of River Caves at Blackpool Pleasure Beach
One of the park’s classic dark rides - which dates back to 1905 - the River Caves has been closed since the 2024 season.
Miss it? Fancy some nostalgia? Turn the clock back 20 years and take a ride on the River Caves with this classic POV footage from the early 2000's, filmed by Peter Barker on his trusty (if a little shaky) camcorder.
It is one of the oldest dark rides in the world and takes visitors through a labyrinth of river caves and passages flowing past recreations of famous historic world landmarks such as Angor Wat in Cambodia and the blue grotto of Capri in Italy.
Remember the 8 scenes?
- Mysterious China
- Land of the Dinosaurs
- The Depths of the Ocean
- The Impenetrable Jungles of Africa
- The Magnificent Inca Civilization
- The Blue Grotto
- The Wonders of Ancient Egypt (also known as Valley of the Kings)
- The Temples of Angkor Wat
The ride was refurbished and partially altered by Swiss manufacturer Intamin in 1974, with the small drop at the end of the ride added at this time.
