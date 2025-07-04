The Arena at Pleasure Beach Resort is the world’s first purpose-built ice theatre, which has held an annual ice show for 89 years.
A cast of over 30 Olympic and world champion skaters are hand-picked from across the globe by director and producer Amanda Thompson OBE – including three skaters from Blackpool, Nadia Craggs, Francesca Guerin and James Horrocks.
Hot Ice XS opens on Thursday July 10 and runs until Saturday September 13. There are two shows a day, a shorter matinee and an evening show, every day apart from Sundays.
Guests who are visiting the Pleasure Beach can see a matinee performance for free on the day of their visit by showing their eTicket at the box office.
1. Assistant choreographer, Lynsey Brown, teaching the part of a routine
3. Celina Sudnik from Poland and Sophie Bijkerk from the Netherlands
4. Blackpool skater, Nadia Craggs, started skating aged three after seeing a Hot Ice Show with her parents.
5. Over 30 Olympic and world champion skaters join forces on the ice to create a mesmerising show
6. 11,000 rhinestones can be handstitched to a single costume by in-house wardrobe team Stageworks Worldwide
