8 unseen photos from this year’s Hot Ice Show rehearsals in Blackpool

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 4th Jul 2025, 14:43 BST

With a week to go until showtime, Pleasure Beach has released first look pictures of the rehearsals of its new Hot Ice Show, XS.

The Arena at Pleasure Beach Resort is the world’s first purpose-built ice theatre, which has held an annual ice show for 89 years.

A cast of over 30 Olympic and world champion skaters are hand-picked from across the globe by director and producer Amanda Thompson OBE – including three skaters from Blackpool, Nadia Craggs, Francesca Guerin and James Horrocks.

Hot Ice XS opens on Thursday July 10 and runs until Saturday September 13. There are two shows a day, a shorter matinee and an evening show, every day apart from Sundays.

Guests who are visiting the Pleasure Beach can see a matinee performance for free on the day of their visit by showing their eTicket at the box office.

Assistant choreographer, Lynsey Brown, teaching the part of a routine

hott 3

Celina Sudnik from Poland and Sophie Bijkerk from the Netherlands

Blackpool skater, Nadia Craggs, started skating aged three after seeing a Hot Ice Show with her parents.

Over 30 Olympic and world champion skaters join forces on the ice to create a mesmerising show

11,000 rhinestones can be handstitched to a single costume by in-house wardrobe team Stageworks Worldwide

