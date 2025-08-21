The Force was strong on Cleveleys promenade this week as galactic visitors helped celebrate the town’s starring role in the hit Disney+ series Star Wars: Andor.

In a moment fit for the big screen, four droids whirred, beeped and flashed their lights as they “cut” the ceremonial ribbon to reveal a new brass marker on the promenade.

The plaque commemorates Cleveleys’ transformation into the beach planet Niamos, featured in Episode 7 of the series.

Four droids whirred, beeped and flashed their lights as they "cut" the ceremonial ribbon to celebrate Cleveleys' new Star Wars filming location marker | Wyre Council

One droid even responded to questions with a flurry of beeps and whistles, which Wyre Council was reliably informed translated to: “We’re absolutely thrilled to unveil this marker.

“It’s a real honour. Even droids can feel the Force here...or maybe that’s just the sea breeze.”

The marker, which received £1,952 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, is part of Wyre Council’s efforts to celebrate the borough’s growing screen tourism industry.

Already, fans have been flocking to the town to retrace the steps of rebel hero Cassian Andor and spot Mary’s Shell which made a cameo in the show’s aerial shots.

Coun Lynne Bowen, Portfolio Holder for Leisure, Health and Community Engagement, said: “This marker is a fantastic way to celebrate Cleveleys’ place in the Star Wars universe.

“It’s already bringing visitors to the area, and we hope it will continue to raise awareness among those who may not realise they’re standing on an official filming location!”

Cleveleys beach and the Irish Sea star as the backdrop to the Star Wars Andor episode on Disney Plus | Andor/Disney Plus

And the celebrations won’t stop there - the popular annual Star Wars Meet-Up is set to return soon, bringing fans together for a free day of costumes, quizzes, games and galactic fun along the seafront.

So whether you’re a Jedi, a Rebel, or simply a beach walker looking for something new, Cleveleys promises a day out that’s truly out of this world.

For more information, visit: www.discoverwyre.co.uk/starwars.