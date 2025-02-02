Fans of the films - and the spin -off TV series Andor - have made the seaside resort the centre of the Star Wars galaxy after an episode of the series was filmed on location there back in May 2021.

Located on Cleveleys promenade, the iconic and futuristic-looking Cafe Cove was deemed to have the perfect look for the episode, with the seaside town doubling as the fictional location of Niamos.

The seafront and cafe played host to an unofficial Star Wars fans’ meeting in August last year, which proved a huge success, with fans turning up in brilliant costumes and enjoying an array of themed stalls.

Now another family fun day, which is free to attend, has been planned for Sunday August 31 this year, beginning at 10.30am.

In case of rain, the meet-upwill be based at The Venue, across the road from Cafe Cove.

Organisers say: “Join us for our next Niamos Meet Up, we will have a Star Wars market and a mixture of your favourite Star Wars characters and droids.

“The event is a FREE family fun day out in Sunny Cleveleys AKA Niamos, named in the Star Wars series, Andor. “

Below are some of the brilliant photos from last year’s event.

1 . Star Wars fans dress up as their favourite characters for the The Star Wars Meet-Up outside FBKafe, North Promenade, Cleveleys, an unofficial annual gathering for Star Wars fans on the seafront. National World Photo Sales

