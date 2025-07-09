It’s been one of Blackpool’s most talked-about eyesores since it closed seven years ago - but now, the former Bonny Street police station is finally coming down.

Demolition work began yesterday as a long-reach excavator moved in to start tearing down the huge concrete structure that’s loomed over the town centre since the 1960s.

Video footage from KC Photography shows the excavator in action, ripping into the building’s upper floors and sending debris crashing to the ground.

Demolition work began at the former Bonny Street police station | KC Photography

Clouds of dust filled the air as the old station, once a key part of Blackpool’s civic centre, began to crumble.

The site has stood empty since 2018 when police operations moved to a modern base on Gerry Richardson Way in Marton around two miles away.

The new station, designed with the latest technology and modern facilities, is a far cry from its ageing town centre predecessor.

Built in the late 1960s, Bonny Street Police Station was known for its imposing brutalist design.

For over four decades, it was a familiar sight to residents and visitors alike – and for many, a symbol of law and order in the resort.

It formed part of a wider development that included the town’s Magistrates' Court and Chapel Street car park, both of which have already been demolished in recent months.

The demolition of the police station is expected to be completed by the end of July.

The site is part of the major £300m Blackpool Central redevelopment, which aims to transform the area into a world-class leisure destination.

Plans include indoor theme parks, hotels, restaurants, a large public square and new attractions designed to boost tourism and create hundreds of local jobs.

A new multi-storey car park opened on the site earlier this year as part of the first phase of the project.

The scheme suffered a setback in October 2024 when developer Nikal Ltd collapsed into administration, throwing parts of the project into doubt.

Blackpool Council has since confirmed it remains committed to the regeneration and is looking to bring in new investment to keep plans on track.

Meanwhile, there’s still hope for a new £40m courthouse planned for the corner of Talbot Road and Devonshire Road.

The project has been delayed after building contractor ISG also went into administration last year, but planning permission is still in place.