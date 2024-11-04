We're urban explorers and we found our way into Blackpool's empty Bonny Street Police Station
York-based explorer team MARKOEXPLORES and URBEXLEW travelled across to Blackpool specifically to access the brooding building - doomed to impending demolition.
They found a way to get through an open door without actually breaking in, in what was the start of a fascinating journey into a historic building.
Marko said: “We got ino the custody suites and the corridors off it and went up the steps into the court.
“There are several courts there and in the criminal dock you come up the steps and into a glass box.
“Thy don’t have the glass front in the family courts, though.
“There are still working electrics there - and we were glad of it because it was getting darker when we went in.
“It would have been pitch black in there otherwise.”
Disturbingly, Marko says they discovered court papers relating to criminal cases, scattered about one of the rooms.
He added: “They do have security there at the site, we were lucky to just miss the fella who’s on there.
“If he;d caught us, we obviously would have had to leave.”
The team do have proof that they are urban explorers and don;t have criminal convictions - so on previous occasions where they have been detected, they have never been in serious trouble.
Marko added“Security and police soon realise we are not on the rob, they check us out and let us leave.”