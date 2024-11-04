Urban explorers found their way into the eerie abandoned hulk of Blackpool’s Bonny Street Police Station - and even stood in the adjoining court dock.

York-based explorer team MARKOEXPLORES and URBEXLEW travelled across to Blackpool specifically to access the brooding building - doomed to impending demolition.

They found a way to get through an open door without actually breaking in, in what was the start of a fascinating journey into a historic building.

One of the law courts at the old Blackpool Magistrates Court building. Picture: MARKOEXPLORES and URBEXLEW | MARKOEXPLORES and URBEXLEW

Marko said: “We got ino the custody suites and the corridors off it and went up the steps into the court.

“There are several courts there and in the criminal dock you come up the steps and into a glass box.

“Thy don’t have the glass front in the family courts, though.

The Crown prosecution Service room in the old court builing at Blackpool, Photos: MARKOEXPLORES and URBEXLEW | MARKOEXPLORES and URBEXLEW

“There are still working electrics there - and we were glad of it because it was getting darker when we went in.

“It would have been pitch black in there otherwise.”

Disturbingly, Marko says they discovered court papers relating to criminal cases, scattered about one of the rooms.

In the abandoned police station at Bonny Street, Backpool | MARKOEXPLORES and URBEXLEW

He added: “They do have security there at the site, we were lucky to just miss the fella who’s on there.

“If he;d caught us, we obviously would have had to leave.”

The team do have proof that they are urban explorers and don;t have criminal convictions - so on previous occasions where they have been detected, they have never been in serious trouble.

Marko added“Security and police soon realise we are not on the rob, they check us out and let us leave.”