Vintage Blackpool tram shelter set to shed scaffolding

Work is set to resume on a vintage Blackpool tram shelter after renovation work hit trouble.

Workers at Little Bispham tram stop found structural problems in part of the ceiling and repairs had to stop for safety reasons for many months.

The shelter has been surrounded by scaffolding which residents have said poses an obstacle for people wanting to catch trams to Fleetwood.

The shelter on the Fleetwood side of the line was built in 1935 as a sister shelter to the larger one at Bispham.

Mick O’Brien, of Queen’s Promenade, said: “It has been left like that for nine months with no-one working on it.

“The scaffolding is a problem. I have seen pensioners actually miss their tram to Fleetwood because they could not get round it in time.

“It is a beautiful building, I don’t believe it is listed but it is a piece of architecture history.

“There are toilets in there too, which means people have not been able to use them. It is a shame it has been left like this given all the money that has been spent on the sea defences.”

He said he had been told it would be open for the start of September.

Coun Mark Smith, Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Enterprise and Economic Development, said: “While the Little Bispham tram shelter has been closed, for safety reasons, we have been carrying out surveys and deciding the best course of action.

“Work to repair the building will start in the next few weeks and we expect it to be finished within two months.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience caused while it has been closed.”