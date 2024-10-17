Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Covert patrols in known shoplifting locations has seen two prolific theives jailed and two others arrested and charged with offences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week, police forces across the UK are taking part in The National Business Crime Centre’s Safer Business Action Week.

To tackle the rise in shoplifting in the county, Lancashire Police launched Operation Vulture, in partnership with Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw and the Lancashire Partnership Against Crime (LANPAC).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The operation includes dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.

Shoplifters Gage Blundell (left) and Michael Riley (right) | Lancs Police

The Neighbourhood Policing team at Blackpool have been working to tackle shoplifting using a range of overt and covert tactics. Some recent results include:

CHARGED: Ben Skelly, 35, of Highfield Road, Blackpool, has been charged with 15 counts of stealing from shops and stalls throughout the Blackpool South area. He has been remanded to appear at Preston Crown Court on 24th October 2024.

CHARGED: Jason Cox, 51, of Windsor Avenue, Blackpool, has been charged for six counts of theft from retail stores between July and September 2024, and possession of a bladed article. He is due to appear at Lancaster Magistrates on 20th December 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SENTENCED: Gage Blundell, 30, of Beresford Street, Blackpool, has been sentenced to 12 weeks in prison after multiple thefts from stores in Blackpool.

SENTENCED: Michael Riley, 49, of Bagot Street Blackpool, has been sentenced to five and a half months in prison after he was charged with 14 counts of theft from a shop, one count of burglary, and fraud by false representation. He has also been given a Criminal Behaviour Order for four years which bans him from entering any Aldi, Tesco, Savers, and Asda in Blackpool.

Anyone wanting to report an incident of shoplifting can call police on 101.