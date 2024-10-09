The Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette launched a special campaign earlier this year to raise awareness of 'silent' crimes.

The focus of the campaign was to highlight crimes that often go unreported or are insufficiently investigated.

It came after new data showed shoplifting in the county had hit a record high, with a 20 per cent increase year on year.

Lancashire Police said shoplifting was a key priority and they were working with local businesses to tackle the issue.

A spokesman for the force said: “We are working closely with retail stores to combat shoplifting which can not only impact business bottom lines but can also pose a threat to shop staff.

“Neighbourhoodofficers have been working covertly for many months now and our results are only achievable with the support of the staff from the retail stores.

“We will continue to deploy officers covertly and will provide updates on arrests and sentencing.”

Clive Grunshaw, Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, added shoplifting was a “national epidemic”.

Here are the faces of 13 prolific shoplifters that were punished for their crimes this year:

1 . Scott Chinnery Scott Chinnery was arrested following an investigation into a number of thefts at various businesses across the town on September 4. The 35-year-old, of no fixed address, appeared in court the following day where he pleaded guilty to the charges. He was subsequently jailed for 36 weeks. | Lancashire Police

2 . David Yates David Yates was arrested on September 10 following several thefts at various businesses in Blackburn. The 39-year-old, of no fixed address, was later charged with 14 shoplifting offences and two breaches of a criminal behaviour order (CBO). He appeared in court on September 11 where he pleaded guilty to the charges. He was jailed for 22 weeks. | Lancashire Police

3 . Michael Riley Michael Riley was arrested for 14 counts of theft from a shop, one count of burglary, and fraud by false representation on September 27. The 49-year-old, from Bagot Street, Blackpool, was remanded and appeared before Preston Magistrates Court on October 4. He was subsequently sentenced to five and a half months in prison. Riley also received a criminal behaviour order which banned him from entering any Aldi, Tesco, Savers and Asda stores in Blackpool as well as the Aldi in St Annes. | Lancashire

4 . Angela Prescott Angela Prescott, 45, of Southport Terrace, Chorley, was given a two-year criminal behaviour order as a result of prolific shoplifting. She was also sent to jail for 16 weeks after being convicted in August. | Lancashire Police

5 . Kelly Dawson Officers from Blackpool South's Neighbourhood Policing Team arrested Kelly Dawson for shoplifting during a covert operation on Wednesday, April 17. The 40-year-old was later charged with 13 counts of shoplifting from multiple retail outlets across the Blackpool South area. Dawson, of Burlington Road, Blackpool, was subsequently sentenced to six months in prison the following day. She was also given a two-year criminal behaviour order. | Lancashire Police