Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire is dealing with an “epidemic” of shoplifting and “something needs to be done” to stop thieves in their tracks. This was the overwhelming consensus of people across the county as reporter Luke Patrick reveals in a special report.

The Lancashire Post and the Blackpool Gazette are launching a special campaign to raise awarenes of silent crimes in a special new series.

The focus of the Silent Crime campaign running across National World is to highlight those crimes that are often under-reported or under-investigated by the authorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New data shows shoplifting crimes in Lancashire have hit a record high with a 20 per cent increase year on year.

Richard Lawton volunteer at the street angels charity | National World

Richard Lawton, is a volunteer at the Street Angels charity shop on Talbot Road, Blackpool. He said says he has experienced first hand the lengths shoplifters will go to get the goods they want.

He said: “We have had a shoplifter come in with a knife and try and rob the shop. Another tactic is for them to come in as part of a massive crowd, like 10 of them and try sticking coats down their jackets.

“We have reported some incidents by dialling 999.”

The constant stock losses and cost to the charity led to the Street Angels team purchasing of a CCTV systems costing more than £1,500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police say shoplifting is a key priority for them and they are working with local businesses to tackle the issue.

Other businesses across Lancashire have also experienced issues with shoplifters.

Shakil Moulvi works at the Vape Station shop in Preston bus station | NW

Shakil Moulvi works at the Vape Station shop in Preston bus station, he said: “Some people are doing it to fuel the wrong habits, people with drug habits, alcohol habits while others are genuinely poor and do it becuase they are struggling.

“Shoplifters find it an easier route to kind of walk through a shop and pick stuff up and go out there and sell it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire is struggling with two types of shoplifters. The opportunist shoplifter who helps themselves in the heat of the moment and the shoplifter to order. The latter is more sinister and can involve street gangs and unscrupulous traders sending shoplifters out with a list to go and steal certain items with the intent to sell them on to other people or businesses to make a profit.

Mr Moulvi said: “We have some offer baskets on the counter and they are quite easily accessible in the shop. They walk in, assess the situation to see who is working behind the till if they feel like someone is working who is not really on the ball, they will try to hide it up their sleeves or drop it into their bag while they are stood over the counter.

“I have had one instance where some has just walked in and they see the opporunity to grab the whole basket and walk out the shop.

“We can’t chase them in case the theft was a diversion and they have something set up where a second theif is waiting outside the shop, so you have to let them go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The safety of retail staff is an increasing issue across Lancashire the country as a whole.

This point was proved by a shoplifting incident at a Co-op shop on Layton Road in Blackpool.

Stephen Cook, team leader, said brazen thieves are clearly stealing his store to order and are targeting multiple high value items at once.

The Co-op Layton Road, Blackpool | Google

He said: “We had some try to steal a bag of laundry powder, shaving cream, and shavers in one haul worth about £60.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Early this year, we had a lady come in. She threw a glass coffee jar at one of my colleagues and tried to throw a trolley at him. She then jumped over the counter, grabbed a load of spirits, and then she put our window through, causing £500 of damage.

"We rang the police, and they said they would circle the area while she was running riot in the shop, and it took about five times to call the police before someone turned up."

Sanjio Samli, is the manager at a newsagents on Topping Street in Blackpool, he said: “Things have been better in the last 2 to 3 weeks, but shoplifters had stolen vapes as well as sweets and chocolate in the past.”

Mr Samli said he tackles the issue by banning known shoplifters from his shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the public in Preston agreed the safety of retail staff was becoming more of a concern.

Shopper David Milner, 68, said: “I think shoplifting is a bigger issue than people make it out to be. I do think there should be worse punishments for those who do it, but I suppose the issue is that the prisons are already too full, so what are we going to do with petty criminals?”

Another shopper said: “Shoplifting must be a real blight for businesses. Times are tough for everyone but that doesn’t give someone the right to take something that isn’t there.

“I feel for businesses. It’s no wonder the workers at the big supermarket always look suspicious of customers. They must be dealing with this constantly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How are Lancashire Police dealing with the epidemic of shoplifting?

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are working closely with retail stores to combat shoplifting which can not only impact business bottom lines but can also pose a threat to shop staff.

“Neighbourhood officers have been working covertly for many months now and our results are only achievable with the support of the staff from the retail stores.

“We will continue to deploy officers covertly and will provide updates on arrests and sentencing. As an example of our successful work on 16th August 2024, officers were called to a store on Lytham Road in Blackpool after reports were made of a woman taking food items from inside. She was soon arrested and later charged with 11 counts of shoplifting over a period of two months.

Stacey Swift, 39, of no fixed address, has since been given an 11 month prison sentence for shoplifting in Blackpool | Lancs Police

“Stacey Swift, 39, of no fixed address, has since been given an 11-month prison sentence. She has also been given a Criminal Behaviour Order, which bans her from entering any Tesco or Tesco Express in the Blackpool area. Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw and the Lancashire Partnership Against Crime (LANPAC).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire PCC Clive Grunshaw.

Clive Grunshaw, Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner said: “Shoplifting is a national epidemic and a key concern raised by retailers, shopworkers and customers, alongside anti-social behaviour and the unacceptable abuse of staff.

“Since being elected I've engaged with stakeholders such as Business improvement Districts and Chambers of Commerce to hear challenges that businesses and their staff are facing.

“Lancashire Constabulary is working hard through Op Vulture to respond to these concerns and continue to improve the service it's delivering for victims of crimes that damage businesses and distress staff.

“Since the launch of Op Vulture in March of this year, I am delighted to see there have been over 1,400 positive outcomes for shoplifting offences for shoplifting offences, including charges, arrests and behaviour orders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As Commissioner, making Lancashire a safer place to live and work is my primary aim. Through Op Vulture we're seeing this renewed focus and successful work by our local neighbourhood officers, lead to removing prolific offenders from our streets, sending a clear message that criminals will be caught and prosecuted, whether they've stolen £10 or £10,000."

Let us know what you think by emailing [email protected]