Four fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham, and St Annes attended as well as two rapid response vehicles, two ambulances and a number of police vehicles.

“There were two patients but both were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation” a spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said.

Dozens of fire engines, ambulances and police vehicles descended on Charnley Road in Blackpool (Credit: Sarah Osborne)

“[They] did not require a trip to hospital.”

Police closed the road in both directions as emergency crews worked to make the area safe.

Firefighters wearing six breathing apparatus used three hose reel jets, and a positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.

The incident reportedly involved a small fire in the basement of a commercial building (Credit: Sarah Osborne)