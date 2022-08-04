Two treated for smoke inhalation after ‘electrical fire’ breaks out in basement of hotel in Blackpool

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in the basement of a commercial building in Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 4th August 2022, 1:26 pm
Updated Thursday, 4th August 2022, 1:26 pm

Emergency services swarmed Charnley Road following reports a small fire had broken out in the basement of a hotel at around 6.30pm on Wednesday (August 3).

Four fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham, and St Annes attended as well as two rapid response vehicles, two ambulances and a number of police vehicles.

“There were two patients but both were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation” a spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said.

Dozens of fire engines, ambulances and police vehicles descended on Charnley Road in Blackpool (Credit: Sarah Osborne)

“[They] did not require a trip to hospital.”

Police closed the road in both directions as emergency crews worked to make the area safe.

Firefighters wearing six breathing apparatus used three hose reel jets, and a positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.

The incident reportedly involved a small fire in the basement of a commercial building (Credit: Sarah Osborne)

Eyewitnesses reported the situation was under control by about 9pm, but fire crews remained at the scene for approximately six hours to carry out final checks.

