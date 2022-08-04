Emergency services swarmed Charnley Road following reports a small fire had broken out in the basement of a hotel at around 6.30pm on Wednesday (August 3).
Four fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham, and St Annes attended as well as two rapid response vehicles, two ambulances and a number of police vehicles.
“There were two patients but both were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation” a spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said.
“[They] did not require a trip to hospital.”
Police closed the road in both directions as emergency crews worked to make the area safe.
Firefighters wearing six breathing apparatus used three hose reel jets, and a positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.
Eyewitnesses reported the situation was under control by about 9pm, but fire crews remained at the scene for approximately six hours to carry out final checks.