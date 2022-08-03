Emergency services were spotted responding to an incident in Charnley Road at around 7pm on Wednesday, August 3.
The incident reportedly involved a small electrical fire in the basement of a property, according to eyewitness reports.
Pictures from the scene showed fire engines, ambulances and police vehicles swarmed the street following the 999 call.
Read More
Read More'Aggressive' beggar banned from Blackpool town centre jailed for breaching crimi...
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, North West Ambulance Service and Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.