A number of vehicles were stolen during a series of residential burglaries in the Layton area in September 2021, police said.

Reece Huskinson, 27, from Manchester Road, and Reece Lindsay, 21, from Buchanan Street, were arrested following an investigation let by Blackpool's Targeted Crime Team.

Both pleaded guilty to five counts of residential burglary and vehicle thefts after appearing at Preston Crown Court on Friday, July 29.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reece Huskinson and Reece Lindsay were jailed after pleading guilty to five counts of residential burglary and vehicle thefts (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Huskinson was subsequently jailed for seven years and nine months, with Lindsay sentenced to six years in prison.

Det Sgt Stuart Reid, of Blackpool's Targeted Crime Team, said: “This was a particularly detailed investigation and we are very pleased to remove these two burglars from our community.