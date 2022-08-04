Two Blackpool men arrested after cars stolen during series of residential burglaries in Layton area

Two men have been jailed following a spate of car thefts in the Layton area.

By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 4th August 2022, 12:54 pm


A number of vehicles were stolen during a series of residential burglaries in the Layton area in September 2021, police said.

Reece Huskinson, 27, from Manchester Road, and Reece Lindsay, 21, from Buchanan Street, were arrested following an investigation let by Blackpool's Targeted Crime Team.

Both pleaded guilty to five counts of residential burglary and vehicle thefts after appearing at Preston Crown Court on Friday, July 29.

Reece Huskinson and Reece Lindsay were jailed after pleading guilty to five counts of residential burglary and vehicle thefts (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Huskinson was subsequently jailed for seven years and nine months, with Lindsay sentenced to six years in prison.

Det Sgt Stuart Reid, of Blackpool's Targeted Crime Team, said: “This was a particularly detailed investigation and we are very pleased to remove these two burglars from our community.

“The sentences passed reflect the impact that burglary can have on victims and I hope that they can take some comfort knowing they are now behind bars.”