Two men are wanted by Lancashire Police following a serious attack in Poulton-le-Fylde.

The incident occurred on Ball Street at around 1.40am on August 31.

The victim lost a tooth and was left needing multiple stitches following the assault.

Officers want to speak to these two men following a serious attack in Poulton-le-Fylde | Lancashire Police

Officers on Monday (December 2) released CCTV images of two men they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.

If you have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 1093 of August 31.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.