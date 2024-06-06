Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have been paid to a former leading figure at Blackpool Grand Theatre who is said to have transformed its fortunes.

This week the theatre announced the death of its former Chief Executive, Ruth Eastwood at the age of 62.

Former colleagues spoke of their “deep sadness” after she died on May 31, surrounded by her family, following illness.

Ruth Eastwood’s tenure as Chief Executive from July 2013 to March 2022 marked a transformative period for Blackpool Grand Theatre.

With visionary leadership she helped revitalise the theatre, contributing significantly to the cultural life of Blackpool and helping the Grand to survive the dark days of the Covid pandemic, when theatres were forced to close for months on end.

Adam Knight, Blackpool Grand Theatre Chief Executive released a statement on behalf of all the team.

He said: “It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Ruth Eastwood, whose influence on Blackpool Grand Theatre and the broader arts community was profound and far-reaching.

“Ruth was a beacon of passion and dedication, who brought vibrancy and innovation to our beloved theatre.

“She was not only a remarkable Chief Executive but also a mentor, a colleague, and a dear friend.

Tributes have been paid to Ruth Eastwood, former Chief Executive of Blackpool Grand Theatre

“Her legacy of championing the arts, fostering inclusivity, and nurturingtalent will continue to inspire us all and her staunch focus on enriching the cultural fabric of Blackpool has left an indelible mark.

“She will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives she touched and our deepest condolences go out to her partner, Roger, and her family during this difficult time.”

Under Ruth’s guidance, Blackpool Grand saw a resurgence in both programming and attendance.

Collagues said her passion for inclusivity and community engagement brought diverse and innovative productions to the stage, making the theatre a hub for artistic excellence and a welcoming space for all.

She introduced initiatives included the development of educational programmes, outreach projects and partnerships with local and national arts organisations, including LeftCoast CPP of which she was a founding board member.

Additionally, she was instrumental in supporting many of the team during the Pandemic and worked tirelessly in the fight for the arts in Lancashire and the reopening of the theatre.

Anthony Stone, Chair of Blackpool Grand Theatre (Arts & Entertainments) Ltd until January 2024 said: “I was privileged to have been involved with the appointment of Ruth to the role of Chief Executive of our Theatre, a decision that proved to be one that moved the organisation from a local resource, to one of national importance.

“Ruth was devoted to The Grand and its success, and responsible for ensuring its survival through the dark days of Covid. Ruth was a delight to work with, who became a good friend, and I will miss her immensely.”

Linda Tolson MBE, founding member of The Friends of The Grand said: “Ruth was a remarkable woman, combining a deep knowledge and understanding of theatre with a keen business sense. She was fearless in her pursuit of what she knew to be right for The Grand.”

Before joining Blackpool Grand Theatre, Ruth’s extensive career included time as Chief Executive of Leicester Curve, the Lighthouse in Poole, and Darlington Civic Theatre (now Hippodrome) and Arts Centre.

She had recently taken up a new position as Theatres Advisor at The Theatres Trust, sharing her wealth of industry knowledge and experience for the benefit of performing arts organisations throughout the land.