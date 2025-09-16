More floral tributes have appeared at the scene where man was killed by a falling tree branch during Storm Amy.

Further tributes have been laid at a park where a homeless person was crushed by a tree branch earlier this week.

Four bouquets of flowers, so far, have been left at the base of the felled tree, where the man in his 40s was found dead on Monday morning.

More floral tributes are laid at the scene where a homeless man was killed by a fallen tree branch in Revoe Park. Credit: Lucinda Herbert | National World/Lucinda Herbert

Flowers laid in ‘respect’ for victim

The video above shows some of the tributes that were placed at the scene, at Revoe Park, where the large tree was chopped down on Monday.

The branch allegedly snapped from the ‘mature’ tree, during high winds, falling on the man as he slept in a tent on Revoe Park, say Blackpool Council.

‘He did matter to us’

One member of the public, who laid flowers at the site, said: “It would be a nice tribute to the gentleman if we all lay flowers in respect of him and to show that he did matter to us.”

The man has not yet been named publicly. A spokesperson for Blackpool Council said: “We are awaiting further information to understand the circumstances that led to him sleeping in the park. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this terribly sad time.”

A local dog walker said the man had been living rough in one of two tents pitched in the park over the past few days.

He said the tree completely ‘crushed’ a small green tent, and came close to falling on a second larger tent occupied by a homeless couple. The pair escaped unharmed.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 4.55am today to Revoe Park, Central Drive, Blackpool, to a report that a tree branch had fallen on a tent and struck a man.

“The emergency services attended and found a man unresponsive. Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, very sadly the man – aged in his 40s - was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to trace his next of kin.

“The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be passed in due course to HM Coroner.”