A floral tribute has been left at the scene where a rough sleeper was tragically killed by a falling tree branch during high winds in Blackpool.

The video above shows the scene, at Revoe Park, where the large tree has since been chopped down.

Floral tribute left at fallen tree that killed rough sleeper in tent tragedy. Credit: Lucinda Herbert | NW

A bouquet of flowers has been placed in a crack in the tree trunk, where the rough sleeper was found dead by paramedics early this morning (Monday 15 Sept) at the Blackpool park.

A local dog walker said the man had been living rough in one of two tents pitched in the park over the past few days.

He said the tree completely ‘crushed’ a small green tent, and came close to falling on a second larger tent occupied by a homeless couple. The pair escaped unharmed.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 4.55am today to Revoe Park, Central Drive, Blackpool, to a report that a tree branch had fallen on a tent and struck a man.

“The emergency services attended and found a man unresponsive. Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, very sadly the man – aged in his 40s - was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to trace his next of kin.

“The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be passed in due course to HM Coroner.”