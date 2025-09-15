Revoe Park taped off as Lancashire Police deal with serious incident in Blackpool
Officers were called to Revoe Park, off Central Drive, after a tree branch snapped in strong winds at around 5am and reportedly fell on a man sleeping inside a tent.
Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
A private ambulance attended the scene and the area remains taped off. Pictures taken by local resident Simon Mitchell and shared with the Gazette show police at the scene near the play area.
Local reports suggest a homeless man had been sleeping in a tent close to where the tree branch came crashing down.
Lancashire Police were approached for comment. More details to follow...