Police have cordoned off a park in Blackpool after a serious incident this morning.

Officers were called to Revoe Park, off Central Drive, after a tree branch snapped in strong winds at around 5am and reportedly fell on a man sleeping inside a tent.

Police at the scene in Revoe Park, Blackpool this morning (Monday, September 15) | Simon Mitchell

A private ambulance attended the scene and the area remains taped off. Pictures taken by local resident Simon Mitchell and shared with the Gazette show police at the scene near the play area.

Local reports suggest a homeless man had been sleeping in a tent close to where the tree branch came crashing down.

Lancashire Police were approached for comment. More details to follow...