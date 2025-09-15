Bricks crash down on to street as Blackpool home takes battering in wild weather
Fire crews were called to the scene in Saville Road where bricks crashed to the street at around 10am.
The scene is close to Revoe Park where a tree collapsed in high winds at around 5am, reportedly falling on a homeless man sleeping rough in a tent.
It was reported locally that the man sadly died from his injuries. The Gazette has approached Lancashire Police for comment.
Fire crews rush to ‘unsafe home’
Local resident Penny Potter shared pictures with the Gazette showing the damaged gable end of the home in Saville Road.
Fire crews are on scene and are knocking on doors warning people to stay out of gardens and to keep windows and doors closed.
