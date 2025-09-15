Breaking

Bricks crash down on to street as Blackpool home takes battering in wild weather

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 15th Sep 2025, 12:04 BST
A street in Blackpool has been taped off after the gable end of a home partially collapsed in strong winds this morning.

Fire crews were called to the scene in Saville Road where bricks crashed to the street at around 10am.

The scene in Saville Road, Blackpool this morning (Monday, September 15)placeholder image
The scene in Saville Road, Blackpool this morning (Monday, September 15) | Penny Potter

The scene is close to Revoe Park where a tree collapsed in high winds at around 5am, reportedly falling on a homeless man sleeping rough in a tent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was reported locally that the man sadly died from his injuries. The Gazette has approached Lancashire Police for comment.

Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Police at the scene in Revoe Park, Blackpool this morning (Monday, September 15)placeholder image
Police at the scene in Revoe Park, Blackpool this morning (Monday, September 15) | Simon Mitchell

Fire crews rush to ‘unsafe home’

Local resident Penny Potter shared pictures with the Gazette showing the damaged gable end of the home in Saville Road.

Fire crews are on scene and are knocking on doors warning people to stay out of gardens and to keep windows and doors closed.

More to follow...

Related topics:Blackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice