Lancashire Police statement after tent found 'dumped in bin' after homeless man killed by tree in park
There was outrage after pictures appeared on social media showing a tent ‘dumped’ in a bin in Revoe Park, where a man was tragically crushed by a tree branch which snapped in strong winds yesterday morning.
Emergency services attended but the man, aged in his 40s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Lancashire Police said his next of kin have since been traced.
The tent the deceased man was in has been seized as evidence, while another tent - green, yellow and purple - was found nearby and later placed in a nearby bin.
The Gazette understands this belonged to another rough sleeper who was pitched close to the scene and escaped without injury. It was damaged and not needed as evidence, and was later disposed of. Lancashire Police said they were not responsible for clearing the scene.
A spokesperson for Blackpool Council said: “This morning we were notified of a tragic incident at Revoe Park. During high winds a branch has fallen from a mature tree.
“The Police have informed us that a man has sadly died after being struck by the falling branch.
“We are awaiting further information to understand the circumstances that led to him sleeping in the park. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this terribly sad time.”