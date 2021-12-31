Police shut Talbot Road after the woman, aged in her 50s, was knocked down outside Home Bargains at around 12.05pm.

Paramedics attended and she was taken to the Major Trauma Centre at Royal Preston Hospital with serious injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said the woman, aged in her 50s, has suffered pelvis, spine, and neck injuries after being struck by a taxi outside Home Bargains in Talbot Road, Blackpool yesterday lunchtime. Pic: Tequila Jack Rose

"She has suffered suspected pelvis, spine, and neck injuries," said a police spokesman. "She was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment where she remains in a serious condition."

The force added that "no arrests have been made" following the collision, which shut Talbot Road in both directions for around an hour.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.

For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.