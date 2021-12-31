Update on Blackpool woman struck by taxi in Talbot Road

A Blackpool woman remains in a serious condition in hospital after she was struck by a taxi yesterday (Thursday, December 30).

By Matthew Calderbank
Friday, 31st December 2021, 2:21 pm
Updated Friday, 31st December 2021, 2:30 pm

Police shut Talbot Road after the woman, aged in her 50s, was knocked down outside Home Bargains at around 12.05pm.

Paramedics attended and she was taken to the Major Trauma Centre at Royal Preston Hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the woman, aged in her 50s, has suffered pelvis, spine, and neck injuries after being struck by a taxi outside Home Bargains in Talbot Road, Blackpool yesterday lunchtime. Pic: Tequila Jack Rose

"She has suffered suspected pelvis, spine, and neck injuries," said a police spokesman. "She was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment where she remains in a serious condition."

The force added that "no arrests have been made" following the collision, which shut Talbot Road in both directions for around an hour.

Police and paramedics at the scene of the collision outside Home Bargains in Talbot Road, Blackpool yesterday afternoon (Thursday, December 30)
