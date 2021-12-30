Woman seriously injured after being knocked down outside Home Bargains in Blackpool
A woman has been knocked down outside Home Bargains in Blackpool's Talbot Road this afternoon (Thursday, December 30).
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 1:18 pm
Updated
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 1:42 pm
Police shut the road in both directions after the woman, aged in her 50s, was struck by a car at around 12.05pm.
She has been taken to hospital with serious injuries, say police.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area and Blackpool Transport is diverting its bus services.
A police spokesman said: "Please be aware that Talbot Road, Blackpool is closed in both directions due to a road traffic collision.
"Please avoid the area where possible. Thank you for your patience."
