Woman seriously injured after being knocked down outside Home Bargains in Blackpool

Police shut the road in both directions after the woman, aged in her 50s, was struck by a car at around 12.05pm.

She has been taken to hospital with serious injuries, say police.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and Blackpool Transport is diverting its bus services.

Police and paramedics at the scene outside Home Bargains in Talbot Road, Blackpool this afternoon (Thursday, December 30)

A police spokesman said: "Please be aware that Talbot Road, Blackpool is closed in both directions due to a road traffic collision.

"Please avoid the area where possible. Thank you for your patience."