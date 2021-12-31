Coastguard finds man unresponsive on St Annes beach

The man, believed to be in his 60s, was found unresponsive close to the Coastguard rescue station on North Beach at around 10am.

Police and ambulance crews attended and the man has been taken to hospital for treatment.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "We were called at around 10.10am today (Friday, December 31) by the Coastguard to a report a man had been found unresponsive on St Annes beach.

"Emergency services attended with the man, believed to be aged in his 60s, treated at the scene.

"He has since been taken to hospital by ambulance for further treatment."

North West Ambulance Service has been contacted for further details.