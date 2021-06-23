Two casualties taken to hospital after car crash and fire on M55

The crash happened at around 9.30am on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 1 (Preston) and 3 (Kirkham).

Police and fire crews rushed to the scene where they found a two-car wreck, with one of the vehicles ablaze on the embankment beside the motorway.

Two casualties were in need of treatment, one of whom was still trapped inside the wrecked vehicle on the carriageway.

Fire crews from Wesham and Fulwood were called to the scene, where they used a stretcher to haul the casualty out of the stricken vehicle.

The casualty and another injured motorist were given first aid from firefighters before ambulance crews arrived at the scene.

Whilst one team of firefighters attended to the trapped motorist, another crew tackled the burning car which had spun off the motorway and onto the embankment.

North West Ambulance Service said both casualties were taken to hospital for further treatment.

A fire service spokesman said: "At 9:34am, two fire engines from Wesham and Fulwood were called to a road traffic collision on the M55 motorway, eastbound between Junction 1-3, with reports of a vehicle on fire on an embankment.

"On arrival, fire service personnel dealt with a road traffic collision involving two cars.

"Two casualties received first aid from fire service personnel. Ambulance, police and highways were also in attendance.

"One hose reel and a scoop stretcher were used by the fire service. Crews were in attendance for two and a half hours."