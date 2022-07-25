The southbound lane on Breck Road was shut at the junction of Skippool/Wyre roundabout for six weeks on Monday, July 25.

The road was closed to enable “essential works” to be carried out, including the installation of drainage, street signs, kerbing and lighting columns.

Blackpool Transport diverted a number of buses as the Windy Harbour Project works took place, including services 2C, 74 and 75.

Services towards Knott End and Fleetwood would not be affected by the closure.

How will the bus routes change?

Service 2C would use its normal route from Knott End before diverting left onto Mains Lane, and right onto Garstang Road East before returning to Poulton via Lower Green, Station Road and Vicarage Lane.

Services 74 and 75 would use their normal route from Fleetwood to Skippool Road (River Wyre Roundabout) and divert via Amounderness Way and Fleetwood Road South, returning to Poulton via Poulton Road, Tithebarn Street and Queensway.

The southbound lane on Breck Road - heading towards Poulton town centre - was shut for six weeks to allow "essential works" to be carried out (Credit: Google)

What bus stops will be closed and what are the alternatives?

Closed: Wyre Hotel – Alternative: Mains Lane/Shard Road

Closed: Moorland Road End – Alternative: St Chad's Church/Vicarage Road

Closed: Station Road – Alternative: Vicarage Road

What did National Highways say about the closure?

National Highways said they had “done [their] best to minimise disruption and have “coordinated the closure to take place during school holidays.”

The agency added that closing the road at this location was “the safest option”.

Tristram Bardrick, National Highways Project Manager, said: “We are pleased to have been able to tie in our work with local authority work to minimise disruption.

“However, we recognise that the southbound closure of Breck Road will still cause significant inconvenience and we thank residents for their patience.”