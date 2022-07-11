The southbound lane on Breck Road will be shut at the junction of Skippool/Wyre roundabout for six weeks from Monday, July 25.

The closures will enable “essential works” to be carried out, including the installation of drainage, street signs, kerbing and lighting columns.

National Highways said they had “done [their] best to minimise disruption and have “coordinated the closure to take place during school holidays.”

The agency added that closing the road at this location was “the safest option”.

Tristram Bardrick, National Highways Project Manager, said: “We are pleased to have been able to tie in our work with local authority work to minimise disruption.

“However, we recognise that the southbound closure of Breck Road will still cause significant inconvenience and we thank residents for their patience.”