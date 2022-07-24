Northern Rail, which provides the only current services to the resort, has confirmed arrangements for the one-day strike, with very limited services beyond the coast and is advising customers not to travel that day.

Customers are also being advised to check before they travel on Thursday, July 28, as, say Northern, some services may have been affected by the previous day's strike action.

Tickets dated for July 27 can be used between July 26 and August 2.

Blackpool North station resembled a ghost town when the previous three one-day strikes were staged by the RMT in June

Northern’s services go to Blackpool North via Poulton and Blackpool South via Lytham and St Annes, all serving Kirkham and when the RMT staged three one-day strikes last month, all resembled ghost towns.

The operator said in a statement: “There will be a day of strike action by RMT members on July 27, 2022.

"We advise customers not to travel on Wednesday, July 27 as there is a significant disruption to services - most routes and trains will not run on this day.

“We are also advising customers to check before they travel on Thursday, July 28, as some services may have been affected by the previous day's strike action.

“We've also arranged ticket acceptance on Wednesday July 27 and Thursday July 28 with the following train operators: Transpennine Express, LNER, East Midlands Railway, Transport for Wales, CrossCountry.

“Additionally, LNER tickets will be accepted on our services on July 30 when ASLEF union members are striking affecting other train operators. Our services are not affected by the industrial action taking place on July 30.

“We expect significant disruption to travel on strike days and be aware the small amount of trains that will run are subject to short notice changes, so check before you travel.”

Northern says timetables can be found on its timetables page at northernrailway.co.uk, and customers can plan their journey at nationalrail.co.uk.