Man in his 80s under investigation after hit and run outside Tesco in St Annes

The elderly driver was identified after police appealed for information following the hit and run in St David’s Road North at around 9pm on Saturday, March 12.

The driver failed to stop and drove away, leaving the victim – a man also aged in his 80s - seriously injured at the scene.

The road was closed for an hour between Cross Street and St Leonard's Road whilst ambulance crews attended and the injured pensioner was taken to hospital.

North West Ambulance Service said he suffered a serious leg injury, as well as extensive bruising to his head and body.

The Gazette enquired about his current condition, but the ambulance service said it was unable to provide an update. However, we understand he is now in a stable condition.

The force said it was treating the incident as a hit and run and issued a public appeal, asking for any witnesses to come forward.

Following enquiries, officers identified a local man in his 80s as the suspected driver. He has been interviewed and is “assisting with enquiries”, say police.

No arrests have been made at this stage but he remains under investigation.

A police spokesman said: “A man in his 80s has been identified and spoken with in connection with the collision and is assisting with our enquiries.

“The investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident can contact police on 101 quoting log 1546 of March 12.