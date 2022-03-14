Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after hit and run outside Tesco in St Annes

The man, aged in his 80s, was knocked down whilst crossing the road outside Tesco Express in St David’s Road North at around 9pm on Saturday (March 12).

The road was closed for more than an hour, between Cross Street and St Leonard's Road, whilst police and ambulance crews attended the scene.

Lancashire Police said the driver failed to stop and drove away from the scene, leaving the pensioner in the road with a serious leg injury.

A man in his 80s was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury after he was knocked down in a hit and run outside Tesco Express in St David's Road North, St Annes on Saturday night (March 12). Pic: Google

North West Ambulance Service said the man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating the incident as a hit and run and are asking for any witnesses to come forward.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 9.10pm on Saturday (March 12) to a report of a collision in St David’s Road North, St Annes.

“A car had been involved in a collision with a pedestrian, with the driver failing to stop at the scene.

“The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, suffered a serious leg injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“An investigation is underway and enquiries ongoing.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1546 of March 12.”