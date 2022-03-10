'Armed police’ respond after person spotted ‘acting suspiciously’ at Bispham home

Eyewitnesses reported seeing approximately 11 heavily-armoured police entering an address in Warbreck Hill Road shortly before 3pm on Thursday, March 10.

Pictures from the scene show multiple police officers were still in attendance at around 5.45pm, but the incident was winding down.

Officers later confirmed they were called by a concerned member of the public who had spotted someone “acting suspiciously at an address”.

A member of the public called the police after spotting someone acting suspiciously at an address in Warbreck Hill Road (Credit: JPIMedia)

“Enquires are ongoing”, a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

It is not yet known if anyone was arrested.

