'Armed police’ respond after person spotted ‘acting suspiciously’ at Bispham home
Armed police reportedly swarmed a home in Bispham after a person was spotted “acting suspiciously”.
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 6:52 pm
Updated
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 6:53 pm
Eyewitnesses reported seeing approximately 11 heavily-armoured police entering an address in Warbreck Hill Road shortly before 3pm on Thursday, March 10.
Pictures from the scene show multiple police officers were still in attendance at around 5.45pm, but the incident was winding down.
Officers later confirmed they were called by a concerned member of the public who had spotted someone “acting suspiciously at an address”.
“Enquires are ongoing”, a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
It is not yet known if anyone was arrested.
Read More
Read MoreNine people questioned by police in connection with poison plot probe at Blackpo...