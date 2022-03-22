In an update issued today (Tuesday, March 22), Lancashire Police confirmed that the following five men have either been arrested or interviewed by officers.

- Lester Downey, 20, formerly of Central Drive but now of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of burglary on March 4. He was charged with burglary and returned to prison. He is due to appear at court next month in relation to the burglary offences.

- Jordan Cudjoe, 30, of Dinmore Avenue, Blackpool, was arrested on suspicion of burglary on March 8. He was later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Five men wanted by police in connection with various offences in Blackpool have been arrested, with some charged and recalled to prison

- Joe Brogden, 36, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of assault GBH and recall to prison on March 16. He was charged with assault and returned to prison. He is to appear at court in April in relation to the assault.

- Jack Fawcett, 26, of no fixed address, was wanted on recall to prison. He was arrested on March 19 and returned to prison.

- Joey Hoban, 34, from Blackpool, was voluntarily interviewed on March 21 in connection with an assault and enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Thanks to everyone who shared and supported our appeals to find the men we wanted to speak to.”