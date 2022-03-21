Group of men assault passenger after boarding tram in Blackpool

A group of thugs assaulted a man after boarding a tram in Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 21st March 2022, 4:15 pm
Updated Monday, 21st March 2022, 4:15 pm

The group boarded the tram near the Imperial Hotel on the Promenade at around 1pm on Sunday (March 20).

The victim – a 21-year-old man – suffered a “small cut to the head,” a spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said.

Police said no arrests were made and enquiries were ongoing.

A group of thugs assaulted a man after boarding a tram in Blackpool. (Credit: Google)

Anyone with information can call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting log number 0688 of March 20.

‘Dangerous sexual predator’ who raped 14-year-old girl in Blackpool jailed

