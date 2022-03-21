Group of men assault passenger after boarding tram in Blackpool
A group of thugs assaulted a man after boarding a tram in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 21st March 2022, 4:15 pm
Updated
Monday, 21st March 2022, 4:15 pm
The group boarded the tram near the Imperial Hotel on the Promenade at around 1pm on Sunday (March 20).
The victim – a 21-year-old man – suffered a “small cut to the head,” a spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said.
Police said no arrests were made and enquiries were ongoing.
Anyone with information can call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting log number 0688 of March 20.