Lytham woman who lost daughter in Blackpool Road crash calls for safety improvements following latest fatal collision
A Toyota Landcruiser left the carriageway before going down an embankment in Blackpool Road shortly after midnight on Thursday (September 14).
Harrison Bretherton, 21, suffered serious injuries in the crash and sadly died at Royal Preston Hospital on Friday (September 15).
After the tragic news of his death broke, Carol Gradwell – the mother of Nyki Taylor who died in a collision on the same road – came forward to offer her support to the family.
Carol also said she would be happy to campaign for changes to be made to make the road safer, including reducing the speed limit.
Speaking to the Gazette, Carol, 66, said: “It was a shock when I heard about the latest incident. I instantly thought about how close it was to my daughter’s collision on Skew Bridge.
“It’s just awful and I wanted to try and reach out to his parents as I know what I went through and it must be unbelievable.
“I know I can’t take any pain away, but being able to talk to someone who has been through a similar experience may help.”
Nyki was 39 when the Vauxhall Astra she was a passenger in struck a lamppost on Blackpool Road in January 2016.
She sadly died on impact.
Carol visits the scene of the collision every year to raise awareness about her daughter’s crash.
She also does some voluntary work with Lancashire Police to help people with restorative justice.
“We’ve done lots of different awareness things on the bridge in January and stood there for hours in the cold giving leaflets out from RoadPeace,” Carol said.
“To lose a child is bad enough, but to lose a child under those circumstances is horrendous.
“I would be willing to campaign for changes to the road, and if there is anything I can do to help his family I’m here.”
Hundreds of tributes poured in for Mr Bretherton following his death.
One person said: “RIP Harrison Bretherton. Still can’t believe this is real and still waiting for your reply to my text telling me you’re ok. You will never ever be forgotten.”
Another wrote: “Those lucky enough to have known him will cherish the memories that we have with him forever. Rest in peace Harrison. Sending all my love to his family.”
The driver of the Toyota, an 18-year-old man from Lytham, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink-driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He was later released under investigation.
Two other passengers, a man in his 20s and an 18 year-old girl, suffered injuries which required hospital treatment.
They have since been released.
Sgt Thomas Malley, from Lancashire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “These are very sad and tragic circumstances, and my thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the man involved at this sad and difficult time.”
Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 0003 of September 14.
If you wish to contact Carol, please email [email protected].