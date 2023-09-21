A Lytham woman who lost her daughter in a crash on Blackpool Road seven years ago has called for safety improvements after a recent collision killed a 21-year-old man.

A Toyota Landcruiser left the carriageway before going down an embankment in Blackpool Road shortly after midnight on Thursday (September 14).

Harrison Bretherton, 21, suffered serious injuries in the crash and sadly died at Royal Preston Hospital on Friday (September 15).

After the tragic news of his death broke, Carol Gradwell – the mother of Nyki Taylor who died in a collision on the same road – came forward to offer her support to the family.

Harrison Bretherton died in hospital following a collision on Blackpool Road, Lytham.

Carol also said she would be happy to campaign for changes to be made to make the road safer, including reducing the speed limit.

Speaking to the Gazette, Carol, 66, said: “It was a shock when I heard about the latest incident. I instantly thought about how close it was to my daughter’s collision on Skew Bridge.

“It’s just awful and I wanted to try and reach out to his parents as I know what I went through and it must be unbelievable.

Carol Gradwell – the mother of Nyki Taylor – called for changes to the road following the recent fatal collision

Nyki was 39 when the Vauxhall Astra she was a passenger in struck a lamppost on Blackpool Road in January 2016.

She sadly died on impact.

Carol visits the scene of the collision every year to raise awareness about her daughter’s crash.

Hundreds of tributes poured in for Mr Bretherton following the tragic news of his death

She also does some voluntary work with Lancashire Police to help people with restorative justice.

“To lose a child is bad enough, but to lose a child under those circumstances is horrendous.

“I would be willing to campaign for changes to the road, and if there is anything I can do to help his family I’m here.”

Hundreds of tributes poured in for Mr Bretherton following his death.

Another wrote: “Those lucky enough to have known him will cherish the memories that we have with him forever. Rest in peace Harrison. Sending all my love to his family.”

He was later released under investigation.

Two other passengers, a man in his 20s and an 18 year-old girl, suffered injuries which required hospital treatment.

They have since been released.

Sgt Thomas Malley, from Lancashire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “These are very sad and tragic circumstances, and my thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the man involved at this sad and difficult time.”

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 0003 of September 14.