Blackpool man in his 40s dies after being struck by Kia Picanto in North Park Drive near Victoria Hospital

A man in his 40s has died after being knocked down in Blackpool yesterday (Thursday, April 28).

By Matthew Calderbank
Friday, 29th April 2022, 10:55 am
Updated Friday, 29th April 2022, 11:07 am

He was struck by a Kia Picanto whilst crossing the road in North Park Drive, close to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, at around 11.15am.

The road was closed in both directions whilst police and ambulance crews responded, with paramedics on the scene within three minutes.

He was rushed to Blackpool Victoria Hospital in a serious condition, whilst crash scene investigators continued to work at the scene until late into the afternoon.

The scene of the fatal crash in North Park Drive, near Blackpool Victoria Hospital, yesterday (Thursday, April 28). Pic credit: Tony Duncs

But today (Friday, April 29), Lancashire Police has sadly confirmed that the man, from Blackpool, died shortly after being taken to hospital.

No arrests have been reported at this stage, but Lancashire Police is appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who has mobile or dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0427 of April 28.

