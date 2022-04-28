Driver hit pregnant woman as she used zebra crossing

Driver Philip Camilleri, 67, who lives on a Spanish golf resort admitted driving without due care an attention when he appeared by video link before District Judge Roger Lowe sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

He was given six penalty points on his licence and must pay £368 in fines and costs.

The judge heard the victim was claiming against Camilleri's insurers for compensation.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

Camilleri, of Torre Golf Resort, Torre Pachero, was on holiday in the Fylde when the accident took place on Lytham Road.

Prosecutor Karl Gaffney said the mother-to-be was halfway across the zebra crossing when she was narrowly missed by one car .

She moved out of its way and was hit by a Ford Focus being driven in the opposite direction by Camilleri.

The woman suffered multi fractures to a leg which had to be pinned with metal rods.

She fractured her pelvis and now suffers from incontinence.

Because she was pregnant she could not be given a general anaesthetic and she will now not be able to give birth in the way she wished.

She has a ten month old son and her husband has had to halt working to become their full time career.