These are the latest cases to be heard at Blackpool Magistrates Court

Rachel Houton, of Mount Road, Fleetwood, was tempted and she stole alcohol valued at £300.

Houton admitted the offence and was given a 20 week suspended jail term by Blackpool Magistrates.

She must also do 25 rehabilitation days with a drugs treatment order.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Magistrates Court

The court heard Houton stole the drink from the Wyre Light pub.

Her lawyer Patrick Nelligan said: “She had done well and come off drugs but she has slipped back lately and knows she needs help."

A Blackpool man alleged to street deal cocaine in the town has appeared at court.

Mark Hudson, 33, of Balmer Grove, is charged with being concerned with the supply if the Class A drug.

He did not enter a plea when he appeared at Blackpool Magistrates court.

His case was sent for trial at Preston Crown court and he was bailed to appear there on May 26.

A woman who had already been clamped for illegal parking in Blackpool took another wrong turn with the law.

Blackpool Magistrates heard how police watched at 2am as Abigail Dalton drove the wrong way up a one way street.

Police followed the 36-year-old from Barry Crescent, Manchester, who then tried to do a three point turn.

They pulled her up and found she was over the drink drive limit .

She was ordered to pay £326 in fines and costs and was banned from driving for 14 months.

Dalton said: “I am sorry I was trying to find somewhere to park as I had already been clamped that day."

A Fleetwood man drove home after having his car serviced and smoked a cannabis joint at the wheel of his Nissan car.

Blackpool Magistrates heard how police were tipped off about Stephen NcKinstry’s behaviour and pulled over his car on Squires Gate Lane, South Shore.

McKinstry, 59, of Martindale Avenue, admitted drug driving and possessing cannabis .A bag of the drug was found by police in his vehicle.

Gerry Coyle, defending, said his client had the drug for his personal use.

“The inevitable driving ban will have a immediate effect on his family,” Mr Coyle told the court. “This man was for many years a career criminal but has changed and has not been in trouble for a long time.”

NcKinstry was banned from the road for a year and must pay £239 in fines and costs.

A 48-year-old Blackpool man has breached a court order banning him from the town centre…again.

Reginald Brown was found by police sitting outside Ma Kelly’s bar on Dickson Road, Blackpool, drinking from a bottle of cider .

Brown, of Osborne Road, admitted breaching his criminal behaviour order imposed by Blackpool Magistrates on January 12.

It was his sixth breach of the order and each time he had been found in a town centre no go area where he has previously been a nuisance.

His lawyer Suzanne Mugford said: “He has been homeless but has now found accommodation. However, he had lost his key.”

Brown was given an eight week jail term suspended for six months and he must pay £128 costs for what the magistrates said were “wilful and persistent breaches”.

A woman let fly with a torrent of abuse when she was jailed for four weeks for shoplifting.

Sarah Bee stormed out of the room where she was being filmed for a video link to Blackpool Magistrates court.

Bee formerly of Blackpool and currently living in Birmingham, admitted threatening behaviour when she appeared before District Judge Jane Goodwin.

The court heard how Beehad been seen shoplifting at Tesco when she was confronted by staff .

She then threw voghurt and ice cream at staff.

The judge was told by defence lawyer Hugh Pond that his client had a history of shop theft to support her drug addiction .

As the judge jailed her, Bee swore repeatedly and left her room at a prison where she is currently on remand.

A man convicted of sex crimes on the island of Guernsey has had a court order designed to control his behaviour granted in this country.

Former private investigator Darren Monday is now living on St Andrews Road South, St Annes.

District Judge Timothy Gascoyne, sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court, granted a Sexual Offences notification order on the 41-year-old.

In 2017, Monday appeared before the Royal Court of Guernsey.

He was convicted of child rape, the illegal possession of indecent images of children and inciting a girl of 15 into an indecent act.

Lancashire Police applied for the order because the one in use on the island was outside the UK’s jurisdiction.

Trevor Colebourne for Monday did not object to the application.