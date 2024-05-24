Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Another Fylde coast tourist route is set to have roadworks on it this summer.

Blackpool Council has revealed it will be carrying out work to upgrade the junction of Squires Gate Lane and Lytham Road, which also provides access to Blackpool Airport.

The scheme is due to start on Tuesday, May 28 and is expected to last for 12 weeks, with highways chiefs saying measures will be taken to minimise disruption.

The junction between Lytham Road and Squires Gate Lane (Google)

It will see the creation of pedestrian crossings at all four carriageways at the junction, with the upgrade being done by Eon which already provides street lighting and traffic signals for the council.

The council says: “Roads will remain open throughout the works but will be operating on reduced lanes. To minimise disruption, lane closures will be removed outside of working hours when possible.

But some comments on social media have questioned why the work is being done during the summer because Squires Gate Lane feeds tourism traffic heading towards St Anne on Clifton Drive North, and to Blackpool Promenade.

There are already temporary traffic lights at the junction of Clifton Drive North and Highbury Road in St Annes which are expected to remain in place until August while Lancashire County Council extends a cycle track.

Commenting on the council’s Facebook page, one person has asked whether the work “could have been done in the winter time when traffic is low”.

But the council said the aim was to complete the upgrade to the pedestrian facilities prior to the 2024 Illuminations season.

An £18.5m improvement scheme at Common Edge Road in Blackpool, which also feeds traffic towards St Annes via Queensway, is also taking place this summer.

Highways chiefs say measures will be taken to retain two-way traffic on Common Edge Road and minimise disruption on the route.

Work on the new M55 link road to connect the back of St Annes with School Road at the junction with Cropper Road, is due to be completed in June.