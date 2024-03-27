Major roadworks ahead between Blackpool, and St Annes - council aims to minimise delays

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Temporary traffic lights will be in place at the junction of Clifton Drive North and Highbury Road from next month as works due to run until August start on extending the cycle track on the west side of Clifton Drive North through to Todmorden Road.

The junction is a notorious bottleneck at busy times and previous works in the area have often resulted in long delays for drivers there as well as having a knock-on effect on the B5261 Queensway, the only current road between Blackpool and St Annes.

The new Heyhouses Link Road between Peel and Ansdell is due to open in June, which will help the traffic situation, but drivers have expressed fears of major hold-ups between the two resorts at peak times.

The works are due to start on April 8 and run through to August 1.

The first phase of the off-road track for cyclists along the coast was completed in 2022, and the new plans focus on extending it by 270m towards St Annes to link up with existing cycling infrastructure.

The original aim was for the track along Clifton Drive North to run from the Squires Gate junction at Blackpool to Todmorden Road in St Annes, where an existing National Cycle Route leads to lower traffic routes.

However, the initial funding was only sufficient to construct the track as far south as Highbury Road. With further funding now secured from Active Travel England the missing section has now been given the go-ahead, as well as upgrading the traffic lights at the Highbury Road junction to include signalised pedestrian and cycle crossings.

Some new parking restrictions are also proposed to keep the new track clear and allow people to use it safely. The proposals also include four new pedestrian refuge islands to help people cross Clifton Drive North safely, to be funded with a contribution secured by Fylde Council through the planning system following previous developments in the area.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "We're due to start work shortly to extend the cycle track linking Blackpool and St Annes to Todmorden Road thanks to further funding provided by Active Travel England.

"There will be some traffic management beginning on Monday, April 8 to allow work to safely begin on the track by narrowing the existing road width, and from Tuesday, April 23 until August 1 there will be temporary lights operating while we upgrade the junction of Clifton Drive North and Highbury Road West.

"This key part of the scheme will include installing new drainage, kerblines, ducting and signal equipment, as well as resurfacing the pavement and junction.

"The temporary lights will operate on the same sequence as the existing signals, which will help to minimise delays while the work is ongoing. Once installed, the new signals will automatically adjust to traffic levels and ensure the junction operates as efficiently as possible.